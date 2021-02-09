Tuesday, February 9, 2021
U.S. Navy wants to buy new special surface craft

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Lt. NSWG-1 PAO

The U.S. Navy wants to buy as many as 110 special surface craft for Naval Special Warfare Command (NAVSPECWARCOM) and United States Coast Guard (USCG) shore-based Units.

In a Feb. 8 Federal Opportunities notice, Navy announced plans to acquire the Naval Special Warfare 8 meter and 11 meter Surface Support Craft and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement II (SPC-LE II) replacement for the legacy 33-ft SPC-LEs.

In a notice, the Navy announced that the procurement will be for up to 110 craft with brand name specific commercial components.

Also noted that Naval Special Warfare Command (NAVSPECWARCOM) and USCG shore-based Units are users of this asset.

It is worth mentioning that the Navy Special Warfare Command, the parent unit of the SEAL teams, as a component of the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), uses such craft during its special operation.

The Naval Special Warfare (NSW) 8 meter and 11 meter Surface Support Craft (SSC) are designed for short-range insertion and extraction of SOF in riverine and littoral environments. New craft also can be airdropped from a C-17 transport aircraft and CH-47 helicopter.

