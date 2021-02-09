U.S. Navy wants to buy new special surface craft

The U.S. Navy wants to buy as many as 110 special surface craft for Naval Special Warfare Command (NAVSPECWARCOM) and United States Coast Guard (USCG) shore-based Units.

In a Feb. 8 Federal Opportunities notice, Navy announced plans to acquire the Naval Special Warfare 8 meter and 11 meter Surface Support Craft and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement II (SPC-LE II) replacement for the legacy 33-ft SPC-LEs.

In a notice, the Navy announced that the procurement will be for up to 110 craft with brand name specific commercial components.

Also noted that Naval Special Warfare Command (NAVSPECWARCOM) and USCG shore-based Units are users of this asset.

It is worth mentioning that the Navy Special Warfare Command, the parent unit of the SEAL teams, as a component of the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), uses such craft during its special operation.

The Naval Special Warfare (NSW) 8 meter and 11 meter Surface Support Craft (SSC) are designed for short-range insertion and extraction of SOF in riverine and littoral environments. New craft also can be airdropped from a C-17 transport aircraft and CH-47 helicopter.