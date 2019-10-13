The U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command announced in a recent notice posted to the government’s main contracting website that it has plans to upgrade M110 semi-automatic sniper system.

The Naval Sea Systems Command issued a request for information, calling on the industry to propose M110K1 new upper receiver (6.5mm Creedmoor conversion kit) assembly (Technology Improvement).

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, IN intends to modify the existing sole-source contract for technology improvements with Knights Armament Company, 701 Columbia BLVD, Titusville, FL 32780-7902. Knights Armament Company has offered to the Government an improved, capability upgrade to the upper receiver assembly for the M110K1 Semi-Automatic Sniper System (SASS). The new upper receiver is 6.5mm Creedmoor (versus 7.62mm, CLIN 0001 on current contract) and provides longer distance shots and increased range.

The M110K1 is a recent variation model of the semi-auto sniper rifle M110, that has been recently adopted by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. The rifle is similar to the SR-25/Mk 11 Mod 0, but differs significantly in buttstock and rail system design.

As to the 6.5mm Creedmoor, this is a medium-power cartridge that will double the hit probability at1,000-meters range, increases the effective range by half, reduces wind drift and has less recoil than the standard 7.62 mm. The new 6.5mm Creedmoor version has about the same recoil as a 5.56mm.

For some loads, the 6.5mm Creedmoor is capable of duplicating the muzzle velocity or trajectory of the .300 Winchester Magnum while generating significantly-lower recoil, based on lighter projectile weight.