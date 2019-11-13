The U.S. Navy has announced repairs to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) are complete and added that all efforts are being made to return the carrier and air wing to sea to conduct operations.

In August, the Navy announced an emergent maintenance requirement for an electrical issue aboard Truman, according to a Navy news release.

“The Navy replaced damaged components and completed tests to ensure no further issues will arise. An engineering analysis, coupled with inspections aboard several aircraft carriers, show that this was a localized issue and not a class-wide concern,” the Navy message states. “The success of this repair was due to the outstanding efforts of multiple Navy organizations and industry partners who quickly brought their expertise and skills to bear to resolve this issue.”

“Returning HST to full functionality was a team effort with a tremendous amount of work and collaboration by NAVSEA, our industry partners, shipyard workers, and the crew of HST to overcome a very challenging technical issue,” said Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Admiral Thomas Moore.

The Navy said it will not discuss schedules or future operations, but every effort is being made to make the carrier, air wing, and sailors operationally ready to deploy.

The publication USNI reported Monday that while the Truman was undergoing repairs, its escort ships, which include destroyers, deployed in September without the aircraft carrier. Those ships are now escorting the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, according to USNI News. The Lincoln had its own deployment extended for an unknown length of time because the Truman was not available to replace it, The Virginian-Pilot reported last month.