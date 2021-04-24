Saturday, April 24, 2021
type here...

U.S. Navy tests Vanilla unmanned aerial vehicle from moving truck

NewsAviationMaritime SecurityVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Schutt

A Vanilla ultra endurance land-launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) participated in U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21 at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, according to a recent service news release.

The VA001 Vanilla is long-endurance aircraft (MALE) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) designed and built by Vanilla Aircraft for military forces intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and aerial mesh network relay missions.

As noted by the company, Vanilla UAS has demonstrated world-record endurance, and is capable of multi-mission beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations providing days of time-on-target or thousands of miles of search capacity on a single flight. No other system provides the endurance, payload capacity, and cost-profile of Vanilla Unmanned.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The UAS is designed to carry multi-spectral imaging sensors for aerial remote sensing missions and communications relay payload to provide reliable communication to tactical units operating in difficult terrains.

Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Schutt

It can also be fitted with electro-optical sensors to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data.

The drone system can be launched from a wheeled cradle, which is towed by a pick-up truck, or from a special platform installed on the pick-up itself.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP