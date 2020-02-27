U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co. has reported that it partnered with the U.S. Navy to successfully flight test the first SM-2 surface-to-air missile from the restarted production line.

The SM-2 Block IIIB missile launched, flew and provided accurate telemetry data to the range, and engaged an airborne Navy target.

SM-2 allows navies to defend against anti-ship missiles and aircraft. Raytheon and the Navy restarted the production line to meet global demand. The program invested in new equipment and improved manufacturing processes to increase efficiencies.

“The SM-2 is in high demand because of its advanced capabilities and history of more than 2,700 successful flight tests from U.S. Navy and international ships,” said Dr. Mitch Stevison, Raytheon Strategic and Naval Systems vice president. “Navies worldwide have relied on this missile and it will continue to provide fleet protection for decades to come.”

Raytheon has delivered over 11,000 SM-2 missiles to customers worldwide. In 2020, the company will begin to provide Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands with more than 280 missiles from its latest production batch.