A group of United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) stealthy Combatant Craft Medium Mark 1 boats were photographed at a Japanese port in Naha last week.

Ship spotter with posted numerous photos on its Twitter account of stealthy special operations boats, commonly known as CCM Mk1.

Photos posted on Twitter on Aug. 11 appear to show the load several stealthy boats onto the deck of the Runnymede-class large landing craft USAV Harpers Ferry (LCU 2022) at Naha port in Okinawa Prefecture. The Naha port facility, formerly the Naha Military Port, is a United States Forces Japan facility located in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, at the mouth of Kokuba River, which flows into the East China Sea.

According to open sources, the CCM Mk1 is a newest larger, but still stealthy combat boats of Naval Special Warfare fleet, come into initial service in late 2015.

The 60-foot long craft features a double aluminum hull that is resistant to small arms fire. It is powered by propellors driven by 2 diesel engines.

The craft features an enclosed cabin and open rear deck. The boat’s construction includes shock mitigation features designed to reduce physical stress received by its occupants, according to americanspecialops.com.

The CCM Mk1 cannot be airdropped under parachutes but it can be transported via C-17A Globemaster III aircraft (the Mk V SOC requried a Galaxy C5). The craft can be deployed from large surface craft such as the San Antonio class LPD and Wasp class LHD or Runnymede-class large landing craft.

CCM Mk1 design seems to be focused on low observability with a very low profile and sleek lines. According to the USSOCOM, standard weapon that may be fitted on board include: M2HB, M240G (FN MAG) and Mk 19 grenade launchers. A 12.7mm remote weapon station is fitted at the bow.