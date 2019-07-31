The U.S. Navy Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, July 27. according to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.

USNS Carson City in Nigeria for a scheduled port visit in support of its 2019 Africa Partnership Station deployment to the Gulf of Guinea.

“Our team is excited to be here in Lagos,” said Cmdr. Tyrone Bruce, officer in charge of the military detachment aboard Carson City. “The scheduled engagements will provide opportunities to strengthen the relationship between our countries allowing us to achieve greater progress though partnership.”

This is the fourth port visit of Carson City’s deployment in the region. Carson City has previously visited Dakar, Senegal; Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; as well as Sekondi and Tema, Ghana.

While in Lagos, embarked forces aboard Carson City are scheduled to work with their Nigerian counterparts to conduct small boat logistics and maintenance, visit, board search and seizure engagements, various first aid scenarios, band performances and community outreach.

Along with the Sailors and Coastguardsmen, embarked Spanish, Portuguese and Italian sailors will be working side-by-side with the Nigerians.

“We’re really excited to be playing for our Nigerian partners again, since our last visit to Lagos we were so well received,” said Musician 3rd Class Michael Parker, a member of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band’s New Orleans bass brand, Topside. “We have a lot of really awesome performances lined up, so we hope to reach a pretty wide audience!”

A reception is scheduled to be held onboard for embarked military personnel, international guests and official members from the U.S. embassy.

Carson City is deployed to the Gulf of Guinea to demonstrate progress through partnerships and U.S. commitment to West African countries through small boat maintenance assistance, maritime law enforcement engagement, and medical and community relations outreach.

APS is U.S. Forces Africa’s flagship maritime security cooperation program focusing on maritime safety and s security through increased maritime awareness, response capabilities, and infrastructure. It consists of the various exercises and operations conducted by U.S., European, and African partners and allies throughout the U.S. Africa Command area of operations.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.