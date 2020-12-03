U.S. Navy “silent hunter” visits Gibraltar

One of the quietest and fastest U.S. Navy submarines, USS Seawolf (SSN 21), conducted a scheduled port visit in Gibraltar.

The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21), also known as a silent hunter, made a routine port visit in Gibraltar, Dec. 1, 2020.

These submarines are exceptionally quiet, fast, well-armed, and equipped with advanced sensors. Though this class of submarines lacks vertical launch systems, it is armed with eight torpedo tubes and can hold up to 50 weapons in its torpedo room.

“USS Seawolf exemplifies dynamic flexibility and ensures maritime security and stability in the region,” said Vice Adm. Gene Black, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet. “The crew’s technical and tactical expertise embodies the professionalism of the submarine force.”

The crew will adhere to COVID health guidelines and rules during their stay to ensure the health and safety of the local population and Sailors onboard the submarine.

Seawolf was commissioned in 1997 and is the lead submarine of its class. USS Connecticut (SSN 22) and USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23) comprise the rest of the class.

Commander, Task Force 69 is responsible for submarine warfare operations in the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM Areas of Responsibility. Specifically, Task Force 69 is composed of attack submarines and guided missile submarines capable of destroying enemy surface ships and submarines.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.