The U.S. Navy is seeking information from industry for a new, airborne laser mine-hunting system to detect, classify and localize floating and near-surface moored mines.

The Naval Sea Systems Command posted a U.S. government’s main contracting website notice on Monday for market research that will be used to determine potential and eligible businesses capable of providing the supplies and services to provide a rapid wide-area reconnaissance and assessment of mine threats in littoral zones, confined straits, choke points and amphibious objective areas for Carrier and Expeditionary Strike Groups.

The service is interested in ALMDS (Airborne Laser Mine Detection System) production-ready systems.

The Airborne Laser Mine Detection System is used on the MH-60S multi-mission helicopter and Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Mine Warfare (MIW) Mission Package (MP).

ALMDS is a laser-based, high-area-coverage system that uses streak-tube imaging light detection and ranging (LIDAR) to detect, classify and localize near-surface, moored mines. AMNS-AF provides rapid reacquisition, identification and neutralization capability against bottom and moored sea mines. AMNS-AF will explosively neutralize unburied bottom and moored sea mines that are located during mine-hunting operations.

The ALMDS consists of the APS, Peculiar Support Equipment (PSE) required for the transportation, storage, and maintenance of the APS, and training and logistical data products required to support the ALMDS integrated into the LCS MIW MP and MH-60S.

The NAVSEA intends to issue a Full and Open Competitive solicitation for the manufacture of the ALMDS including, safety, depot and software support, and PSE in support of the mine detection program.