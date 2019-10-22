The U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command is seeking information about potential sources capable of manufacturing Mk 15 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS), according to a recent announcement posted on the U.S. government’s main contracting website.

The Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) Command is seeking industry input for a fast-reaction terminal defense against low- and high-flying, high-speed maneuvering anti-ship missile threats that have penetrated all other defenses.

The CIWS, or also know as Phalanx, is an integral element of the Fleet Defense In-Depth concept and the Ship Self-Defense Program. Operating either autonomously or integrated with a combat system, it is an automatic terminal defense weapon system designed to detect, track, engage, and destroy anti-ship missile threats penetrating outer defense envelopes.

CIWS consists of 3 variants: Phalanx, which utilizes a six barrel Gatlin gun; Land based Phalanx Weapon System (LPWS) and SeaRAM, which replaces the gun with an 11 round Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) guide. CIWS is currently installed on USN and USCG ships and is also in use in foreign navies.

The Phalanx CIWS weapon systems are also being installed on low-boy trailers with self-contained diesel electric power and cooling water. This configuration of the Phalanx CIWS is the MK 15 MOD 29 LPWS. The manufacture of the CIWS includes procurement or manufacture or overhaul of all components. The units shall be satisfactorily tested prior to completion or delivery. Sources should be capable of supplying the entire quantity of CIWS systems through a Best Value, systems acquisition under a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) contract, over three (3) years from FY23 through FY25.