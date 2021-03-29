Monday, March 29, 2021
U.S. Navy received its first Block V Tomahawk missile

By Colton Jones
Photo courtesy of Raytheon

The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command announced that the U.S. Navy received its first Block V Tomahawk cruise missile on 25 March.

According to a recent Naval Air Systems Command news release, the Navy received its first Block V configured missile from Raytheon, paving the way to provide the
fleet with an upgraded warfighting capability.

These first Block V missiles are from the existing Tomahawk Block IV inventory, and have been recertified and modernized for fleet use.

“This is the next big advancement in Tomahawk capability, and a major achievement for the program,” said Capt. Red, program manager for the Tomahawk Weapons System program (PMA-280). “We’re focused now on delivering advanced capability to the fleet by recertifying and modernizing our Block IV inventory, and by contracting production Block V missiles.”

Red spoke at a virtual ceremony March 25 to commemorate the event along with industry leaders. He noted over the last four decades the program has continued to upgrade Tomahawk’s capability and this marked the collaboration between Raytheon, supply chains, field activities and the program office.

Raytheon is conducting the mid-life recertification process at its Camden, Arkansas facility. The process replaces life-limited components in Block IV missiles to enable their remaining 15 years of service life, and provides the opportunity for the missiles to receive Block V modernizations. All Block IV missiles will undergo recertification and modernization.

Block V Tomahawk missiles feature a NAV/COMMs upgrade that maintains the capability for In-Flight Target Updates and Improved Navigation. Future Block V capabilities will add to the NAV/COMMs upgrade and include the Maritime Strike Tomahawk (MST) variant, designated as Block Va; and the Joint Multiple Effects Warhead System (JMEWS), designated as Block Vb.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) launches a Block V Tomahawk during a missile exercise Nov. 30 off the coast of California. (U.S. Navy photo)

