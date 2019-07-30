The U.S. Navy has posted a video showing installing of the final flight deck piece on the new supercarrier, future John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79).

The post, which includes a video of an installation of the final piece of the aircraft carrier Kennedy’s flight deck, also said, “The U.S. Navy’s newest supercarrier is built with transformative construction methods and the latest technology.”

The installation of the final 780-ton piece of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) flight deck is yet another example of how U.S. shipbuilders are using transformative construction methods and the latest industrial technology to improve the way the ship is being built.

The 1,096 feet supercarrier is being built with an improved build strategy that includes the increased use of digital tools to build superlifts that are much larger and more complete at ship erect than on prior carriers. Leveraging lessons learned and key build strategy changes, future Kennedy is on track to be built with considerably fewer man-hours than the first ship in its class, Gerald R. Ford.

More than 3,200 shipbuilders and 2,000 suppliers from across the country are supporting the construction of Kennedy. The ship is in the early stages of its testing program and is on schedule to launch during the fourth quarter.

Kennedy is scheduled to move from the dry dock to an outfitting berth in the fourth quarter of 2019, three months ahead of schedule. The ship’s christening is planned for later this year.