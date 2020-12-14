U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidons conducts snow flight ops in Japan

With the start of winter, the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan, scrutinizes inclement weather closely to advise and assist aircrew in safe aircraft operations.

Safe winter operations require special procedures by airline maintenance, engineering, flight, and deicing personnel. These procedures include deicing, anti-icing, cold weather maintenance, and flight operations.

During the winter season, personnel of the airbase and aircrew provides procedures for removal of contaminants from the airplane and the prevention of subsequent accumulation of frost, ice, snow, or slush. In addition, the operator must ensure that the maintenance procedures for winter operations are appropriate for the weather conditions.

In cold-weather operations, mechanics are regularly spraying and apply de-icing fluid to all surfaces of the aircraft to take-off to ensure the aerodynamic characteristics of the planes as well as unblocking any frozen movable parts.

VP-8 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region.