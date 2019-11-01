The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) arriving in Bremerton, Washington, and is scheduled to begin the inactivation and decommissioning process at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, according to a Navy news release.

The vessel arrived in Bremerton after completing its seven-month, around-the-world deployment in support of maritime security operations.

“Olympia has completed her final deployment after 35 years of service, circumnavigating the globe in seven months starting from Oahu, Hawaii, transiting through the Panama Canal, Strait of Gibraltar and Suez Canal,” said Cmdr. Benjamin Selph, Olympia’s commanding officer. “Sailing around the world in our country’s oldest serving nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine is a testament to the durability and design of the submarine, but also the tenacity and ‘fight on’ spirit of the crew.”

During the deployment, 35 Sailors earned their submarine warfare qualification, and 29 Sailors achieved advanced supervisory qualifications.

“We are very happy to bring Olympia back to Washington, so that we can continue to build and foster the relationships that have been around since her commissioning,” Cmdr. Benjamin Selph said. “The city loves the ship and the ship loves the city, I am glad we have such amazing support as we bid this incredible submarine farewell.”

The submarine’s ability to support a multitude of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, surveillance, and reconnaissance, made it one of the most capable submarines in the world, according to a Navy press release.

The 35-year-old Olympia is the second ship of the Navy to be named after Olympia, Washington. She is the 29th ship of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. Her keel was laid by Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company on March 31, 1981. She was commissioned on November 17, 1984.