Tuesday, July 28, 2020
type here...

U.S. Navy newest Expeditionary Sea Base kicks off its first deployment

NewsMaritime Security
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard

Recommended

Aviation

Ukrainian fighter jets escorts U.S. P-8A Poseidon aircraft over Black Sea

Ukrainian Su-27 fighters carried out their first exercise in close-air support with the U.S Navy maritime patrol aircraft. Su-27s escorted a U.S Navy P-8A...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. military is scrambling to get ships and planes out of way of Hurricane Douglas

U.S. Navy ships and submarines based in Hawaii not currently undergoing maintenance availabilities have begun plans to sortie as Hurricane Douglas travels toward the...
View Post
Aviation

Russian fighter intercept U.S. patrol aircraft on spying mission

The Russian National Defense Control Center claimed that Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S....
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy will improve MH-60R/S helicopter survivability

The U.S. Navy is focusing on integrating the APR-39C(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver into the MH-60R and MH-60S to improve the survivability of helicopters and...
View Post
Maritime Security

Spanish Seahawk helicopter airlifts injured sailor from U.S. Navy destroyer

The Dumskaya.net news agency has reported that Spanish SH-60 Seahawk helicopter from frigate Alvaro de Bazen (F101) airlifted an injured sailor from a U.S....
View Post
Subscribe

On Monday, the Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet press release said that the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), departed Naval Station Norfolk, Va. Jul. 27, on the ship’s inaugural deployment following its commissioning in March.

The “Woody” Williams is optimized to support a variety of maritime-based missions and designed around four core capabilities: aviation facilities, berthing, equipment staging support and command and control assets. ESBs can be enhanced to meet special operations force missions through increased communications, aviation and unmanned aircraft system support.

The ESB 4 has an aviation hangar and flight deck that include two operating spots capable of landing MH-53E equivalent helicopters, accommodations, work spaces and ordnance storage for an embarked force. The platform will also provide enhanced command and control, communications, computers and intelligence capabilities to support embarked force mission planning and execution. The reconfigurable mission deck area can store embarked force equipment including mine sleds and rigid hull inflatable boats.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ship is named for Marine Corps veteran, Hershel “Woody” Williams, known for his heroism during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. On Oct. 5, 1945, President Harry S. Truman presented Williams with the Medal of Honor during a group ceremony at the White House.

The ship will primarily support a variety of aviation mine countermeasure and special operations missions freeing up amphibious warships and surface combatant ships to be reassigned for more demanding operational missions.

“The Sailors and civilians assigned to the USS Hershel Williams will provide unique and valuable capabilities to the U.S. Naval Forces Africa commander,” said Rear Adm. Robert Katz, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2. “I have no doubt that this ship will make our Navy, and its namesake, proud.”

The commissioning and deployment of Hershel “Woody” Williams follows USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), which is forward deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations. The 784ft.-long vessel features a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipment storage, magazines, repair and mission-planning spaces. Its features include a four spot flight deck, a mission deck and hangar, work and living spaces for a couple hundred staff and embarked personnel.

Williams will forward-deploy to the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations. The crew will operate in a Blue/Gold rotation, similar to other Navy platforms, to meet Department of the Navy deployment policies.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

U.S. Army awards contract to SRC for mobile counter-drone systems

On Thursday, the Department of Defense announced an agreement worth about $425,8 million with SRC Inc. for development, production, deployment and support of the...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army soldiers injured in armored vehicle accident in Syria

Several U.S. Army Soldiers were injured in an overturned armored vehicle accident in northeastern Syria. According to local sources,  M-ATV Special Forces Vehicle driven by...
Read more
Aviation

C-130 Hercules performs assault landing at Camp Guernsey

The U.S. Air National Guard has released incredible video footage shows a C-130 Hercules cargo and troop transports landing on a tactical dirt strip...
Read more
Army

Singapore Army fields newest armoured fighting vehicle

The Singapore Army has begun fielding a new armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) called the Hunter. The Hunter is an Army's first fully digitalised platform and...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine