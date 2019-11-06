The U.S. Navy reported that its guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) returned to its homeport of Everett, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations with a detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, “The Magicians.”

“The consummate professionals of Momsen repeatedly demonstrated our toughness and ingenuity as we were able to ‘Rise Above’ the numerous challenges we faced on this deployment,” said Cmdr. Robert M. Laird, Momsen’s commanding officer. “Despite long underway periods and few port visits, we kept Momsen on mission demonstrating the United States’ commitment to international norms, standards, rules and laws of the sea. We are looking forward to some well-earned rest and recuperation with friends and family.”

Momsen participated in several operations during its deployment including Pacific Griffin, a biennial maritime exercise involving the U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies, designed to enhance combined warfighting skills and tactical execution. They also were one of multiple U.S. and allied ships enforcing the United Nations Security Council Resolution against illicit ship-to-ship transfers that violate DPRK sanctions.

USS Momsen is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in service with the United States Navy capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASUW).

Warships of this class provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. Destroyers can operate independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups, amphibious ready groups, and underway replenishment groups.

The ship covered approximately 47,000 nautical miles over the course of its deployment.

U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with U.S. 7th Fleet to provide commanders with capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the Indo-Pacific.