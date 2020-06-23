Tuesday, June 23, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

U.S. Navy first operational CMV-22B arrives at Naval Air Station North Island

NewsMaritime SecurityVideo
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. Navy F/A-18F crashed into the Philippine Sea, aviators eject safely

The U.S.Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, operating off USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), crashed into the Philippine Sea during a routine training mission. Two aviators...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy newest aircraft carrier completes largest aircraft embark

The U.S. Navy announced on Monday that its newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) logged significant milestones during Post Delivery Test...
View Post
Interview

I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marc Gasbarri

A passion for helping others is a quality a Sailor from Truckee, Calif., has possessed since he was a child. To fulfil those supportive values,...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy active duty patrol squadrons completes transition to P-8A Poseidon

The U.S. Navy has announced that its active duty patrol squadrons have successfully completed transition from the P-3C Orion to the newest maritime patrol...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. forces conduct amphibious reconnaissance operations in Saudi Arabia

The U.S. and Saudi forces are conducting amphibious reconnaissance operations on and around Karan and Kurayn islands, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance their...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Navy’s first operational CMV-22B tilt-rotor aircraft, the latest variant in Osprey family,  assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 arrived at Naval Air Station North Island.

The new aircraft is designed to replace ageing C-2 Greyhound carrier onboard delivery aircraft.  It is the only aircraft that can land on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier with the F-35C engine power module safely secured inside its fuselage and provide roll-on/roll-off delivery. Expanded sponsons increase fuel capacity and enable the CMV-22B to provide enhanced logistical capability anywhere in the world.

Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 was established in late 2018 to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound, which has provided logistics support to aircraft carriers for four decades, to the CMV-22B, which has an increased operational range, greater cargo capacity, faster cargo loading/unloading, increased survivability and enhanced beyond-line-of-sight communications compared to the C-2A. The unit is expected to receive 18 new aircraft.

- Advertisement -

“The arrival of this extremely capable aircraft is exciting, especially for the Sailors of VRM-30 who have been working so hard for so long; this arrival takes it from a notional airplane to the real thing,” said CAPT Dewon Chaney, Commodore of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing (COMVRMWING). “They will have pride in ownership and know that their mission is to keep this aircraft airborne to support the fleet, so this is a great day for Naval Aviation.”

According to Coronado Times NewsPaper, the Navy has taken a very measured approach to ensure this aircraft is safely integrated into the fleet. Commander Trevor Hermann, Commanding Officer of VRM-30 has spent the last 18 months leading his team through those challenges.

“We have brought folks from three different communities [the helicopter community, the COD community and the Marine Corps] along with their varied experience and expertise, together to form the VRM community. Our biggest challenge is to coalesce a team that has been spread across three bases and eight squadrons during this stand up. To be prepared and ready for operations we have leveraged the 20 years of Marine Corps experience with this aircraft and had our Sailors training with them, deploying with them and bringing their new knowledge back to the fleet. We have a group of very ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary things and I couldn’t be more proud.”

During the VRM-30 establishment ceremony, Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller, Commander Naval Air Forces said, “Where no instructions existed, no patch existed, no ‘here’s how we are going to perform our duties everyday’ existed, this team will define that. And it’s exciting because we can establish right off the bat those best practices. This platform is our future and when you look at the nature of the future fight, we need that versatility, that flexibility.”

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army expects to receive new multirole missile system in 2023

The U.S. Army has provided another update on the plan to extend the firing range of the current Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS,...
Read more
Army

Spanish Army deploys Pizarro VCI/C armoured fighting vehicle to Latvia

The Spanish version of the Ascod armoured fighting vehicles, called Pizarro, were deployed to Latvia. The Pizarro VCI/C vehicles designed and manufactured by General Dynamics...
Read more
Aviation

Japan scramble fighter jets to intercept Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft

On Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force electronic surveillance aircraft over the...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor stealth fighters faces engine shortage

The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and...
Read more

Related News

Army

China deploys its latest lightweight tanks to disputed Himalayan border

China mobilised its latest generation of lightweight tanks after tensions with India cranked up regarding the ongoing bitter dispute over the Galwan Valley on...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force deploys three B-52 bombers to Alaska for intercept training

U.S. Air Force deploys three B-52 bombers to Alaska for the first time in three years. According to a recent service news release, B-52H Stratofortress...
Read more
Army

German army taps Rheinmetall for 4,000 military trucks

Germany's Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has contracted Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), a business unit of German...
Read more
Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercepts U.S. Air Force long-range heavy bombers

Russia’s Eastern Military District fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept the U.S. Air Force B-52H long-range, heavy bombers, the Defense Ministry’s National Defense...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine