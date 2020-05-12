The U.S. Pacific Fleet has reported that Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after completing a scheduled extended dry-docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA).

According to a recent service news release, during the maintenance period, the shipyard and crew performed tank blasting and coating, hull preservation, propulsion and ship system repairs, and made enhancements to mechanical and electrical systems.

Following sea trials, the crew will work together to maintain readiness prior to completing their certification for overseas deployment to support theater and national tasking.

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core-capabilities: sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The submarines are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare. The vessels are capable of a variety of missions, from open ocean warfare to projecting power ashore with special operation forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.

Commissioned on July 31, 2010, Missouri is the seventh Virginia-class submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Missouri. It is 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet. Virginia-class, fast-attack submarines have a crew of approximately 132, made up of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors.