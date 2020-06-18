Thursday, June 18, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

U.S. Navy F/A-18F crashed into the Philippine Sea, aviators eject safely

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Anthony N Hilkowski

Recommended

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy newest aircraft carrier completes largest aircraft embark

The U.S. Navy announced on Monday that its newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) logged significant milestones during Post Delivery Test...
View Post
Interview

I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marc Gasbarri

A passion for helping others is a quality a Sailor from Truckee, Calif., has possessed since he was a child. To fulfil those supportive values,...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy active duty patrol squadrons completes transition to P-8A Poseidon

The U.S. Navy has announced that its active duty patrol squadrons have successfully completed transition from the P-3C Orion to the newest maritime patrol...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. forces conduct amphibious reconnaissance operations in Saudi Arabia

The U.S. and Saudi forces are conducting amphibious reconnaissance operations on and around Karan and Kurayn islands, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance their...
View Post
Aviation

Russian Su-35 fighters unsafely intercept U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft

U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa has confirmed that two Russian Su-35 fighter jets flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while intercepting a U.S. Navy...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S.Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, operating off USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), crashed into the Philippine Sea during a routine training mission.

Two aviators safely ejected and were quickly recovered by a MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while conducting routine flight operations in the Philippine Sea, June 18.

The incident occurred as the F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 was conducting routine pilot proficiency training. The incident is currently under investigation. Both aviators were assessed by the medical team on board Theodore Roosevelt and are in good condition.

- Advertisement -

Last month, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt returned to sea after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined the massive warship for nearly two months after more than 1,000 sailors tested positive, Navy officials said Tuesday.

Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Early, it moored in Guam after some members of the crew displayed symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19. After moving nearly 4,000 crewmembers off ship and cleaning the entire ship from bow to stern, the appropriate number of crewmembers to operate the ship underway have returned from quarantine after passing rigorous return-to-work criteria.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

‘Leaked’ image allegedly shows Milrem Robotics’ fighting vehicle with new multi-role turret

The new image shared on the official Twitter account of the Milrem Robotics this morning are currently stoking speculation about possible equipped of its...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-16 receives digitized ‘ghost’ scheme similar to Su-57 fighter

Painters at Hill Air Force Base recently completed an elaborate makeover on an F-16 Fighting Falcon by giving it the now-popular “ghost” paint scheme...
Read more
Army

U.S. Forces reportedly block Russian military convoy in Syria

U.S. forces in northeast Syria reportedly has block another Russian military convoy trying to gain access to the oil fields. Several American Mine Resistant Ambush...
Read more
Army

Roadside bomb damages Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier in Syria

A Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier has been damaged in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on the M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib, no...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-16 receives digitized ‘ghost’ scheme similar to Su-57 fighter

Painters at Hill Air Force Base recently completed an elaborate makeover on an F-16 Fighting Falcon by giving it the now-popular “ghost” paint scheme...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force deploys three B-52 bombers to Alaska for intercept training

U.S. Air Force deploys three B-52 bombers to Alaska for the first time in three years. According to a recent service news release, B-52H Stratofortress...
Read more
Army

Ukraine receives new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received a new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles, according to U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine. "U.S. security assistance and cooperation...
Read more
Aviation

Satellite image shows first Egypt’s Su-35 fighter jets in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

Satellite imagery from Google Earth taken last month shows first Egyptian Air Force Su-35 fighter jets at the Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia. Images...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine