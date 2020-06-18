U.S. Navy F/A-18F crashed into the Philippine Sea, aviators eject safely

The U.S.Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, operating off USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), crashed into the Philippine Sea during a routine training mission.

Two aviators safely ejected and were quickly recovered by a MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while conducting routine flight operations in the Philippine Sea, June 18.

The incident occurred as the F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 was conducting routine pilot proficiency training. The incident is currently under investigation. Both aviators were assessed by the medical team on board Theodore Roosevelt and are in good condition.

Last month, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt returned to sea after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined the massive warship for nearly two months after more than 1,000 sailors tested positive, Navy officials said Tuesday.

Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Early, it moored in Guam after some members of the crew displayed symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19. After moving nearly 4,000 crewmembers off ship and cleaning the entire ship from bow to stern, the appropriate number of crewmembers to operate the ship underway have returned from quarantine after passing rigorous return-to-work criteria.