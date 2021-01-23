U.S. Navy enters Black Sea near Russia

The U.S. Navy destroyer is back in the Black Sea for the first time since last year.

On Saturday, the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Afric has announced that Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) entered the Black Sea.

“The first FDNF [Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe] destroyer to visit the Black Sea in 2021, #Donaldcook will work with partners continuing to build maritime security in the region,” the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa said in a Twitter post Saturday.

The Black Sea is a critical waterway for maritime commerce and stability throughout Europe. The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea to work with our NATO Allies and partners, including Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. It is in the world’s best interest to maintain a stable, prosperous Black Sea region and deter aggressive actors who seek destabilization for their own gain.

According to U.S. Navy, Donald Cook is a multi-mission destroyer designed to defend against and, if required, destroy her enemies on the ocean’s surface, over land, in the sky, under the waves, and even in space.

Donald Cook is equipped with one of the most advanced naval weapons systems in the world. Aegis, a computerized, quick reaction air and ballistic missile defense system, provides extraordinary capabilities against attacking aircraft and missiles.

The heart of the Aegis system is the SPY radar that automatically detects and tracks virtually everything in the air allowing Donald Cook to identify, evaluate, and engage the enemy with incredible firepower and accuracy.