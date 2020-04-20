U.S. Navy deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) to Arabian Gulf, according to Navy Public Affairs Support Element East.

Currently, the USS New York (LPD 21) operates in the Arabian Gulf in the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

Oak Hill is the second dock landing ship to bear the name. Her namesake honors the residence of the fifth President of the United States, James Monroe, and serves as a proud monument to President Monroe and an important piece of American History.

Dock landing ships support amphibious operations to include landings by air, LCAC and conventional landing craft, onto hostile shores.

These ships are capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy lift air support, and bring a diverse capability including assessment and security.