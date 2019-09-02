The U.S. Navy has deployed MH-60R helicopters from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport to Maxwell Air Force Base in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

According to a statement released by the Air University Public Affairs, at the request of the Department of Homeland Security, through U.S. Northern Command, Maxwell Air Force Base opened Aug. 29 as an Incident Support Base in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

Personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency arrived Aug. 29, to begin preparations for receiving trailers of food, water and other necessary supplies FEMA may use after the hurricane passes.

“As we have for the last several hurricane seasons, Team 4-2 and Maxwell Air Force Base are ready to support whole-of-government efforts to provide Americans emergency relief,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “While we don’t know what will happen when Dorian makes landfall, we can be ready to provide assistance.”

In addition to more than a hundred trailers currently on base, Maxwell also received helicopters from Naval Air Station Jacksonville that evacuated in advance of the storm.

“Maxwell is a prime location to provide emergency relief support and a safe haven location during severe weather,” Carley said. “With increased activity and equipment on base, I ask that people stay away from the work sites out of safety concerns.”

Maxwell has provided a staging location for supplies and response teams during Hurricanes Irma, Florence and Michael in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Several hundred more trailers are expected to arrive at Maxwell before Dorian makes landfall in the United States.

“We hope that the storm isn’t as damaging as predicted, but we’re ready to support the staging and movement of relief supplies as part of FEMA’s effort,” Carley said.