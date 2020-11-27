Friday, November 27, 2020
U.S. Navy deploys ‘Fighting Tigers’ to 5th Fleet area of operations

By Colton Jones
Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 12, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, taxis off of the flight line from Misawa Air Base during a training flight. VP-8 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

The U.S. Navy has announced that it deployed “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron 8 (VP8)  to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

The Fighting Tigers assumed duties from the “War Eagles” of VP-16 as Commander, Task Group 57.2.

“We have arrived fully trained and well prepared to sustain and advance our relationships with coalition partners and our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities,” said Cmdr. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer of VP-8.

VP-8 operates the P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft in support of maritime patrol and reconnaissance missions.

“I could not be more proud of the Fighting Tiger team,” said Lyon. “I look forward to leading these great Sailors through this dynamic deployment.

The P-8A Poseidon, the U.S. Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, is capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations, and is also successful at search and rescue.

With state of the art technology, developed specifically for the Poseidon, such as synthetic aperture radar, an electro and optical infrared sensor turret, and increased acoustic capability, the aircraft conducts concurrent passive and active processing.

