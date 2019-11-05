The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) celebrated her 30th year of service while forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 4.

Chancellorsville Sailors celebrated the anniversary with a steel beach picnic, cake-cutting ceremony and ice cream social. The event provided Sailors an opportunity to celebrate the ship and the legacy of previous Chancellorsville Sailors.

Since commissioning in 1989 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Chancellorsville has participated in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Southern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and Operation Tomodachi, launched Tomahawk strikes on the Iraqi Intelligence Center in Baghdad, and conducted numerous exercises and operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Chancellorsville was awarded the Spokane Trophy in 1996 and 2016 and the Battle Efficiency Award in 1994, 1995, 1999-2003, and 2016.

“Throughout the past 30 years, Chancellorsville has demonstrated superior performance at sea and provided an unswerving presence in multiple theaters,” said Capt. Marc D. Boran, commanding officer of Chancellorsville. “The extraordinary officers, chiefs, and crew of this fine ship continue to grow Chancellorsville’s reputation. As we look forward together, we are ready and honored to add to her legacy and will always be ready to Fight and Win!”

Chancellorsville is the first ship to be named in honor of the 1863 Battle of Chancellorsville during the Civil War.

Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet are of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.