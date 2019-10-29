The U.S. Navy commissioned the newest Littoral Combat Ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17).

LCS17 is the 19th littoral combat ship to enter the fleet and the ninth of the Freedom-variant.

“Indianapolis’speed, flexibility and lethality bring a unique set of capabilities to the fleet,” saidJoe DePietro, vice president and general manager of Small Combatants and Ship Systems at Lockheed Martin. “She is equipped and ready for today’s threats and can easily integrate new capabilities for tomorrow’s threats. Our team is confident Indianapolis will be what the Navy needs when the fleet needs it.”

USS Indianapolis is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments, as well as open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft.

“The crew gives the ship its own personality and warfighting spirit. The men and women of USS Indianapolis exemplify patriotism, grit, and what this great country of ours stand for,” said LCS 17’s Commanding Officer, CommanderColin Kane. “I am extremely proud to have all of [the USS Indianapolis crew] as shipmates.”

There are seven ships in various stages of production and test at Fincantieri Marinette Marine inWisconsin, where the Freedom-variant LCS is built. The next Freedom-variant in the class is LCS 19, the future USS St, Louis, which is on track to begin sea trials later this year.

“On behalf of the proud 2,000 men and women who transform flat steel into a fast, agile surface combatant,” saidJan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, “we are honored to support the U.S. Navy, and we congratulate the outstanding crew of the USS Indianapolis.”

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom-variant team is led by Lockheed Martin. The Independence-variant team is led by Austal USA.