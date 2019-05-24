The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Co. a $234 million contract to procure GPS-based precision landing system, said the U.S. Department of Defense.

According to the Department of Defense’s statement, Raytheon Co. is awarded a $234,6 million contract for the low-rate initial production of 23 Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems. JPALS is a differential, GPS-based precision landing system that guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships in all weather and surface conditions up to the rough waters of Sea State 5. It uses an encrypted, jam-proof data link to connect to software and receiver hardware on the aircraft and an array of GPS sensors, mast-mounted antennas and shipboard equipment.

Precision landing systems originated in 1996 when the United States Air Force (USAF) T-43A failed in its attempt to land on a non-precision approach mission to Dubrovnik, Croatia. As a reactionary measure, the Department of Defense published a precision-landing requirement to make the systems more capable. From there, Raytheon created the framework for its JPALS program, and in 2008, it partnered with the U.S Navy to begin developing the technology to enhance aircraft landing systems.

In the summer of 2018, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighters, deployed to the Pacific aboard the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship, began using the JPALS system to guide them onto the carrier’s deck. JPALS is also installed on the F-35A and F-35C Joint Strike Fighter.

Also noted that in addition, this contract procures three production and installation engineering development model unit upgrade kits, engineering change proposals, and associated data.

Work is expected to be completed in August 2023.