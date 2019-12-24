Raytheon Company was awarded a U.S. Navy contract for the Miniature Air-Launched Decoy – Navy, as announced by the U.S. Department of Defense on Dec. 20, 2019.

The MALD decoy is an expendable air-launched flight vehicle that looks like the U.S. or allied aircraft to enemy integrated air defense systems.

Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $112,267,649 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This modification provides non-recurring engineering support throughout the engineering and manufacturing development phase as well as through payload integration and transition to production for the MALD-N.

Work will be performed in Tucson (65%); and Goleta, California (35%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.