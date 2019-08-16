The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday a new agreement with FLIR, one of the world’s leaders in the design and manufacture of thermal imaging infrared cameras, that worth about for $12,6 million.

The DoD has contracted FLIR Surveillance Inc. to supplies, repairs and upgrades for Littoral Combat Ship configuration of Sea Star SAFIRE III Electro-Optics Sensor Systems.

According to a statement released by Department of Defense, work will be performed in Wilsonville, Oregon, and is expected to be completed by August 2024.

“This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements,” also noted the DoD.

The ‘digital eyes’ of the Littoral Combat Ships, called the Star SAFIRE III, provides superior image stabilization and long-range imaging and features internal navigation for precise targeting, MWIR thermal imager, optional EO color and low-light cameras, and multiple laser payload options.

The Star SAFIRE systems provide covertly illuminate wide areas, point out distant targets to other forces, and determine target distance and location.

As to LCS, this class of ships is designed to operate in the shallow waters of the littorals where larger ships cannot maneuver as well. It is intended to accommodate a variety of individual warfare systems (mission modules) assembled and integrated into interchangeable mission packages.