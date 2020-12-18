U.S. Navy awards contract to Ultra for NIXIE torpedo countermeasure system

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted Ultra to supply the Nixie torpedo countermeasure system to the U.S. Navy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc. is awarded a $186 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the AN/SLQ-25E NIXIE electro-acoustic towed torpedo countermeasure system.

Ultra is a world-leader in torpedo defense for both submarines and surface ships, with systems currently operational with the U.S. Navy, U.K. Royal Navy and the Turkish Navy.

Ultra’s technology provides platforms with the ability to detect and classify all known torpedoes and its SLQ-25 Nixie is a combat-proven towed torpedo decoy system used on the U.S. and allied warships.

The AN/SLQ-25 NIXIE system designed to pull enemy torpedoes away from their targets.

According to a recent Department of Defense news release, this contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $268,514,278.

Also noted that work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts (58%); Manchester, New Hampshire (25%); Lititz, Pennsylvania (13%); and Huntington Beach, California (4%), and is expected to be completed by December 2026.