Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been awarded a $16 million U.S. Navy contract modification for software upgrade of Zumwalt-class destroyer, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The $16 million contract modification will go toward procuring, assemble and install hardware and software upgrades for DDG 1000 ship class combat systems.

Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island (83%), San Diego, California (10%), and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (7%), and is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The Zumwalt-class destroyer is capable of performing the critical maritime missions of deterrence and power projection and creating battlespace complexity for adversaries with its abilities to operate both near to shore and in the open sea.

Zumwalt is 100 feet longer and 13 feet wider than the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer at 610 feet long, providing the space required to execute a wider array of surface, undersea, and aviation missions.

Zumwalt is under operational control of U.S. 3rd Fleet. Third Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. Third Fleet coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.