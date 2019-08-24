One of Israel’s largest defense firms, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has received a $13,3 million contract order for TopLite electro-optical sights to the U.S. Navy.

The contract, announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Defense, covers intermediate level and depot level test equipment, spare parts, fixturing, repairs, training, engineering services and material support services to establish organic U.S. government I-Level and D-Level Toplite family of electro-optic sights.

Work will be performed in Haifa, Israel, and is expected to be complete by August 2024, according to Department of Defense.

Toplite family of electro-optic systems (EOS) is an advanced multi-sensor, multi-purpose, highly stabilized EO/ISR solution for homeland security and defense applications. It is used for a variety of applications on different platforms for intelligence/data collection, surveillance, reconnaissance and weapon direction.

Modern EOS enables automatic or manual monitoring and investigation using its advanced control unit, Situational Awareness(SAW) and Image processing package.Toplite EOS is derived from the listening targeting and navigation pod, and therefore, enjoys all the latest developments made for the world’s leading targeting system.

EOS system features extensive growth potential, enabling its utilization for many years in a changing operational environment. This growth potential will be realized in advanced sensor integration and unique image enhancement techniques.

Toplite EOS serves as a main electro-optical observation, surveillance, and identification system as well as an advanced targeting system for small attack boats through USVs and up to aircraft carriers in navies and maritime forces around the world.