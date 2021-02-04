U.S. Navy awards contract to Northrop Grumman for JCREW systems

The U.S. Navy has awarded the Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. a contract to exercise options for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) dismounted systems.

The contract award from Naval Sea Systems Command enables the company to supply JCREW system to protect soldiers on patrol, in vehicles, or in forward operating bases from advanced radio-controlled improvised explosive devices.

The system provides a protective bubble around warfighters against IEDs.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the government of Australia, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Per the contract, work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by December 2022.

Northrop Grumman says the JCREW systems establish a protective barrier from enemy threats while allowing blue force communications to continue. The spectrally aware, always on, counter-communications system provides 360 degrees of protection regardless of the number of threats present or inputs from external warfighters or electronic sensors threat detections.