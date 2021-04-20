Tuesday, April 20, 2021
type here...

U.S. Navy awards contract to Huntington Ingalls for amphibious assault ship LHA 9

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
LHA-6

The U.S. Department of Defense and Huntington Ingalls Industries announced on Monday an agreement worth about $107,1 million for long lead-time material (LLTM) for amphibious assault ship LHA 9. 

As noted by the company, this modification brings the total advance funding for LHA 9 to $457 million.

“The amphibious warship production line is a critical component of our nation’s defense industrial base,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “This funding will strengthen our suppliers and sustain jobs across the country in support of LHA 9 construction.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This action will be the fifth increment of LLTM awarded to Huntington Ingalls Industries under contract N00024-20-C-2437.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in April 2024, will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (50%); Kingsford, Michigan (15%); Saratoga Springs, New York (12%); Brunswick, Georgia (9%); Knoxville, Tennessee (5%); Chesapeake, Virginia (4%); Wellsville, New York (3%); and North Tonawanda, New York (2%).

Ingalls is the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy. The shipyard delivered its first amphibious assault ship, the Iwo Jima-class USS Tripoli (LPH 10), in 1966. Ingalls has since built five Tarawa-class (LHA 1) ships, eight Wasp-class (LHD 1) ships and the first in the new America class of amphibious assault ships (LHA 6) in 2014. The second ship in the America class, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), was delivered to the Navy in early 2020. Bougainville (LHA 8) is under construction.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP