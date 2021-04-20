U.S. Navy awards contract to Huntington Ingalls for amphibious assault ship LHA 9

The U.S. Department of Defense and Huntington Ingalls Industries announced on Monday an agreement worth about $107,1 million for long lead-time material (LLTM) for amphibious assault ship LHA 9.

As noted by the company, this modification brings the total advance funding for LHA 9 to $457 million.

“The amphibious warship production line is a critical component of our nation’s defense industrial base,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “This funding will strengthen our suppliers and sustain jobs across the country in support of LHA 9 construction.”

This action will be the fifth increment of LLTM awarded to Huntington Ingalls Industries under contract N00024-20-C-2437.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in April 2024, will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (50%); Kingsford, Michigan (15%); Saratoga Springs, New York (12%); Brunswick, Georgia (9%); Knoxville, Tennessee (5%); Chesapeake, Virginia (4%); Wellsville, New York (3%); and North Tonawanda, New York (2%).

Ingalls is the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy. The shipyard delivered its first amphibious assault ship, the Iwo Jima-class USS Tripoli (LPH 10), in 1966. Ingalls has since built five Tarawa-class (LHA 1) ships, eight Wasp-class (LHD 1) ships and the first in the new America class of amphibious assault ships (LHA 6) in 2014. The second ship in the America class, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), was delivered to the Navy in early 2020. Bougainville (LHA 8) is under construction.