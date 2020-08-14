U.S. Navy awards contract to BAE Systems for USS Preble upgrade

The Department of Defense said Thursday that BAE Systems won a $103,5 million for a contract to upgrade and repair Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88).

The contract, from Naval Sea Systems Command, is covers prepare for and accomplish repair and alteration requirements for USS Preble (DDG 88) Chief of Naval Operations scheduled depot maintenance period.

This contract also includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $117 million.



The USS Preble will receive comprehensive modernization for DDG-51 class ships to ensure a mission relevant service life. This is a “long-term” availability and was solicited on a coast-wide (West Coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. BAE Systems will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization for USS Preble.

As noted by the DoD, work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by February 2022.

USS Preble is the 38th destroyer of her class. She was the 17th ship of this class to be built at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and construction began on 22 June 2000. She was launched on 1 June 2001 and was christened on 9 June 2001. On 9 November 2002, she was commissioned during a ceremony at the Commonwealth Pier/World Trade Center in Boston, Massachusetts.