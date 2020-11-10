U.S. Navy awards contract to ATAC for fighter jet training support

Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) that specializes in providing a professional, solid, adversary air presentation, announced Monday that it has been selected to continue to provide the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps with fleet fighter jet training support services under the Fighter Jet Services (FJS) program.

ATAC, part of the Textron Systems, will provide up to 8,500 flight hours per year of fleet support air training services for approximately 5 years under the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract worth up to $441 million.

According to their website, ATAC is the largest outsourced civilian, tactical airborne training organization. They are also the only civilian organization approved to train at the Navy’s Top Gun school.

The training will be provided by ATAC’s fleet of Mirage F1, F-21 Kfir, and Mk-58 Hawker Hunter fighter aircraft and is expected to commence in the spring of 2021, according to a company news release.

“ATAC is proud to continue providing tactical flight training support services to the U.S. Navy and its allies and partners, further cementing the company as the leader in the contracted air services industry. We look forward to adding additional years to our two decades of established Navy and Marine Corps support of fleet exercises, ship services, fleet replacement squadron syllabi, fleet squadron adversary requirements, Joint Terminal Attack Controller training and Research, Development, Test and Evaluation flights,” said Scott Stacy, ATAC General Manager.

In addition to the Navy Fighter Jet Services program, an ATAC-led team trains Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) under the U.S. Navy’s Terminal Attack Controller Trainer (TACT) program. ATAC has also recently won significant contracts to provide adversary air training for three U.S. Air Force bases and JTAC training services to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command under the U.S. Air Force Combat Air Forces Contracted Air Support (CAF CAS) program.

ATAC is the global leader of tactical airborne training, having pioneered much of what are now contracted air services industry standards with a fleet of over 90 aircraft, over 65,000 flight hours, and 20 years of operating experience. ATAC has provided a wide range of contracted air support capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense in locations world-wide, including the Continental United States, Hawaii and the Western Pacific region. ATAC has helped train crews from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps and regularly operates out of as many as 25 different air bases per year.