U.S. Navy accepts delivery of the 22nd littoral combat ship

Photo courtesy of Austal USA

The U.S. Navy has announced that it accepted delivery of the future USS Oakland (LCS 24) June 26 during a ceremony at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.

LCS 24 is the 12th Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama for the United States Navy (USN) and the 22nd littoral combat ship (LCS). Its delivery marks the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy, bringing the service’s inventory up to 300. It is the final milestone prior to its scheduled commissioning in early 2021.

“This is a great day for the Navy and our country with the delivery of the future USS Oakland,” said LCS program manager Capt. Mike Taylor. “This ship will play an essential role in in carrying out our nation’s future maritime strategy.”

Four additional Independence-variant ships are under construction at Austal USA: Mobile (LCS 26), Savannah (LCS 28), Canberra (LCS 30) and Santa Barbara (LCS 32). Three additional ships are awaiting the start of construction.

The Independence-class LCS is a high-speed, shallow-draft surface combatant with an aluminium trimaran hull that provides class leading, multi-mission capability. These ships are designed to defeat growing littoral threats and provide access and dominance along coastal waters. A fast, maneuverable and networked surface-combatant, LCS provides the required warfighting capabilities and operational flexibility to execute surface warfare, mine warfare and anti-submarine warfare missions. USS Montgomery (LCS 8) and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) continue their successful deployment with the Pacific fleet, while seven other Independence-variant LCS are homeported in San Diego, USA.

The future USS Oakland is the third LCS delivered to the Navy in 2020. The future USS St. Louis (LCS 19) was delivered Feb. 6, and the future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) delivered Feb. 12. Two additional ships—Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS 21) and Mobile (LCS 26)—are planned for delivery this year.

