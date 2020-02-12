The U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division has shared a unique video of CH-53K King Stallion aircraft test at Naval Air Station Patuxent River also known as NAS Pax River.

The CH-53K helicopter has been designed and built to the exacting standards of the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and will serve as its critical land and sea based logistics connector. The new heavy lifter will allow the U.S. Marine Corps and international militaries to move troops and equipment from ship to shore, and to higher altitude terrain, more quickly and effectively than ever before.

The CH-53K Test Flight team has the most experienced and seasoned engineers, pilots, maintainers and support staff. The CH-53K continues to successfully execute key performance, test, and production milestones. The new helicopters have flown more than 1,200 test flight hours and the CH-53K has achieved key milestones in 2018 such as high altitude, hot temperature, and degraded visual environment flights and we will continue to accomplish test points demonstrating this aircraft’s unmatched capabilities.

The CH-53K helicopter is one of the best choices for handling missions like humanitarian aid, troop transport, casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), support of special operations forces, and combat search and rescue (CSAR). No matter the mission, the aircraft provides the highest degree of safety for its crew and occupants in all conditions.