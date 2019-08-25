The United States Missile Defense Agency, research and acquisition agency within the Department of Defense, is one step closer to launching its new billion-dollar program of Next-Generation Interceptor acquisition.

The Missile Defense Agency, commonly known as MDA, intends to release a draft request for proposals (RFP) to industry for the development of the Next-Generation Interceptor for Ground-based Midcourse Defense program.

The MDA announced in an Aug. 23 notice posted to the U.S. government’s main contracting website that the U.S. Government intends to hold a Kick-off Industry Day with potential Offerors on August 29, 2019, in the MDA Von Braun II, RM 1048, Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, AL, from 1400 CST to 1530 CST.

Also stressed that meeting notices will be provided on Wednesday, August 28, and this kick-off industry day will be classified secret.

The defense official also adding the Pentagon is working through the details of a new, next-generation interceptor competition, including when it will be initiated and the pace at which the technology will be developed and fielded.

The Next-Generation Interceptor is a potential weapon that could take on hypersonic missiles being developed by China and Russia.

The Pentagon’s competition for a new, next-generation interceptor will be developed using a canceled Redesigned Kill Vehicle program by Boeing and Raytheon.