U.S. military convert C-17 transport aircraft into mobile vaccination clinic

By Colton Jones
Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier

The U.S. Air National Guard has converted one of its C-17 Globemaster III airlifter into mobile vaccination clinic.

On Thursday, the Air National Guard press release said that the C-17 aircraft, operated by 154th Wing Airmen, was modified into a mobile vaccination clinic to administer the vaccine to activated guardsmen on neighboring islands.

“A joint team of Medical, Logistical, and Operational guardsmen based out of Oahu Island were transported to the counties of Hawaii, Maui and Kauai to vaccinate fellow guardsmen who have been assigned to the COVID-19 pandemic response,” said in press release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew transported the COVID-19 vaccine to Airmen and Soldiers deployed to Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai counties in support of the State’s COVID-19 response.

Also noted that the activated guardsmen have been providing temperature screening at airports throughout the state, supporting the mass testing efforts in each county, and assisting health agencies in education efforts.

Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier

Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier

Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

