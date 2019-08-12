U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, and Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division have used new MRZR lightweight off-road vehicles during Artillery Relocation Training Program in Ojojihara, Japan.

The MRZR is a multi-configurable, tactical vehicle developed by Polaris Industries that the reconnaissance Marines utilize in their missions.

With its modular, air-transportable and agile off-road design, the MRZR has been used for missions ranging from rapid personnel deployment to command and control, casualty evacuation to supply transport missions, and more. It is turbo diesel powered, seats 4-6, holds 1-2 litters and carries up to 1,500 lbs of payload.

The Artillery Relocation Training Program 19.2 is the first iteration of the regularly scheduled training that utilized the vehicle.

ARTP is a pre-planned training event that is held multiple times a year. It allows the Marines to conduct essential live-fire training outside of Okinawa to increase their combat readiness and support the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.

While the main focus of ARTP is artillery fire, there are other components which contribute to mission success. Marines from various specialties are in charge of conducting resupply runs, setting up communications, preparing and serving food, and providing local security.