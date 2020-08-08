Saturday, August 8, 2020
U.S. Marines train for rapid combined arms assault in Australia

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon

U.S. Marines with Combined Anti-Armor Team, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, taken parts in a simulated fire mission utilizing heavy machine guns and artillery support from M777 Howitzers at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 7, 2020.

According to a press release from Marine Rotational Force – Darwin on Friday, the training provided Marines a unique opportunity to develop new techniques and procedures to integrate direct and indirect fire.

The ability to rapidly deploy fire support and employ indirect fire weapons provide the Marine Corps an advantage as an expeditionary forward force deployed to austere environments.


Marine Rotational Force-Darwin is a United States Marine Corps Marine Air-Ground Task Force based at Matilda Lines at Robertson Barracks and at RAAF Base Darwin.

It is worth mentioning that the ninth annual rotation was delayed this year by two months due to the pandemic. Only 1,200 Marines will come to Australia this year during the current dry season, fewer than half the 2,500 that participated last year.

Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon

Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon

Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon

