U.S. Marines, Soldiers conducted ‘helicopter’ rope suspension technique training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, according to III MEF Information Group.

This type of training provides Marines with the ability to conduct helicopter (tiltrotor aircraft) insertions and extractions where aircraft landings are impractical. and called the Helicopter Rope Suspension Technique (HRST).

Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion and Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group received training from Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, on HRST, which is the system the Marine Corps uses to insert into an area via hovering aircraft.

Corpsmen were present to assist in case of an emergency while Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion and Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group conducted the training.

Though HRST is a difficult and unique collection of skillsets to master, the payoff is well worth the effort invested into the training. It helps broaden the already expansive organic operational capabilities of the Marine Corps as well as showcasing the expeditionary nature of the force.

The HRST training is meant to provide the students with the ability to conduct helicopter insertions without landing the aircraft.