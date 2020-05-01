U.S. Marines conduct Defensive Weapon System test on the MV-22 Osprey aircraft off the shore of Oahu, Hawaii.

The DWS is remotely operated and incorporates a gunner station, targeting sensor and the GAU-17 minigun.

The unique weapon is mounted in the aft cargo hole of the Osprey and is operated via remote control from inside the aircraft using an interface similar to a video-game.

Part of a defensive weapon system has a flare system and a camera system helps you identify and pinpoint targets from hundreds of yards out, a few thousand yards out even.

The DWS achieves the best firing radius by being mounted on the belly of the aircraft, due to the Osprey’s unique capability to tilt its rotors forward for high-speed airplane mode and return vertical for helicopter landings. Before the DWS, the Osprey used a single machine gun mounted on the rear ramp, which limited the gunner’s visibility and firing radius.

The DWS is a relatively new weapon system. Proficiency with this weapon system increases readiness for the Marines.