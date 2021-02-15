U.S. Marines learn how to drift armored vehicles on snow

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, participate in a tactical drivers training course in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 5, 2021.

During a tactical drivers training course, marines learn to drift their armored military vehicles on the snow.

This training, according to the service press release, ensures Marines can safely operate a tactical vehicle in an arctic environment.

“MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Currently, more than 1,000 Marines and Sailors based in Camp Lejeune, N.C. have arrived in northern Norway for a training deployment to build winter warfare skills, and train alongside our NATO ally Norway.

In order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission, the deploying personnel underwent comprehensive COVID testing upon arrival and will undergo a period of restriction of movement prior to beginning their training, in accordance with U.S. and Norwegian public health protocols.

In addition to Marine Rotational Force-Europe, comprised of roughly 1,000 Marines and Sailors of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, more than 200 additional personnel from units across II Marine Expeditionary Force also participate in arctic warfare training in Norway.