U.S. Marines and Sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force deployed to the Northeastern U.S. for a defense support of civil authorities mission, in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic April 10, 2020.

More than 40 Marines from II MEF’s 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade departed by MV-22b Osprey headed to Fort Devens, Massachusetts.

The unit is expected to serve as a command and control headquarters that directs military personnel, units, and equipment to where it is needed by FEMA.

2nd MEB is well suited to serve in a headquarters capacity for a mission-specific task force. 2nd MEB regularly participates in exercises where it commands joint and even international forces. Although typically combat focused, past participation in exercises such as Maritime Pre-positioning Force Exercise 20, BALTOPS-19 and Trident Juncture 18 have given 2nd MEB familiarity with commanding and controlling joint forces in a dynamic environment.

Based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, 2nd MEB is a subordinate command of II Marine Expeditionary Force. II MEF is the Marine Corps’ major warfighting organization on the East Coast and is the Naval Expeditionary Force aligned with U.S. 2nd and 6th Fleets. It’s this expeditionary nature that allows the Marines to adapt to any mission.

Even though this mission will have its challenges, 2nd MEB will remain flexible and support FEMA as required to help the people of the Northeast, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.