The U.S. Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response – Central Command has announced that Marines conducted non-lethal weapons training exercise in Kuwait.

In view of the last tense protests at the American Embassy in Baghdad, U.S. Marines with 7th Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command held a non-lethal weapons training exercise, Jan. 18, 2020.

During one exercise, Marines fired a Mossberg 590A1 12-gauge shotgun and throw non-lethal grenades.

The non-lethal weapons course provides instruction and basic knowledge of non-lethal weapons’ characteristics, employment, policy and their applications in a wide variety of military operations.

The final exercise was a riot control exercise that included an aggressive opposing force who would try to notionally attack, injure and steal from the Marines.