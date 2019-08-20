U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conduct Assault Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) crew-served weapons training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, according to 3rd Marine Division.

The Marines-unique helicopter, called the AAV, is an armored assault amphibious full-tracked landing vehicle designed to carries troops in water operations from ship to shore, through rough water and surf zone. It also carries troops to inland objectives after ashore.

AAVs transport Marines from ship to shore and can move inland up to 200 miles supporting the infantry along the way with firepower and supply.

During training AAV crewmen hone skills of employment of the vehicle’s two weapon systems; the MK19 40 mm grenade launcher and the M2 .50 caliber machine gun.

“The impact feels a lot different than the target practice rounds,” said Gardner, a native of Bristol, Virginia.

The company traversed more than 22 kilometers over land and sea, the longest trek of any AAV unit in Okinawa in the past 20 years, to get from the unit location to the live-fire range.