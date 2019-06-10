U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (BLT 2/8), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take part at Realistic Urban Training on Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

According to the United States Marine Corps, Realistic Urban Training (RUT) provides an opportunity to train in an unfamiliar, urban environment as the 26th MEU’s pre-deployment training program.

The purpose of the RUT exercise is to familiarize Marines with operating in immersive urban environments, which they must be prepared for while conducting missions abroad.

RUT is a MEU exercise that provides an opportunity to integrate more advanced individual and unit skills and to develop collective proficiency in challenging and unfamiliar environments. Exercises like RUT provide robust, realistic training to prepare Marines and sailors for deployment in potential urban environments.

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is working up in preparation for their deployment and are training their urban assault, movement and other techniques. It’s part of two weeks of work that about 1,500 members of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit based at Camp Lejeune are putting in before shipping out.