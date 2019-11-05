The United States Marine Corps (USMC) announced that CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Southern Command conducted aerial refueling with a KC-130J multi-mission tactical tanker from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron234 over Belize, Oct. 30, 2019.

The task force conducted aerial refueling operations with KC-130J Hercules tanker aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234, according to a recent service news release.

The CH-53E is a versatile machine used for amphibious assault and long-range insertion, delivering troops, vehicles, and supplies. This rapid resupply vehicle is still one of the most used aircraft in the United States military air arsenal.

The U.S. military’s largest and most powerful helicopter, CH-53E Sea Stallion, is equipped with a refueling probe that provides capable of in-flight refueling from tankers. A Refuel in the air of the military helicopter, which capable carry a Humvee like a handbag, is an especially difficult and dangerous task that only a few countries can fulfill in the world.

As to the task force, it is conducting training and engineering projects hand-in-hand with partner nation military members in Latin America and the Caribbean during their deployment to the region, which coincides with hurricane season.