U.S. Marines armored reconnaissance battalion conducted motorized raids in North Carolina, according to 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Marines with 3rd Platoon Light Armored Reconnaissance, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (BLT 2/8), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct motorized raids on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24.

3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (3rd LARB) is a fast and mobilized armored terrestrial reconnaissance battalion of the United States Marine Corps. Their primary weapon system is the LAV-25 and they are part of the 1st Marine Division and I Marine Expeditionary Force.

The motorized raid course took place as a way for the company to develop the foundation for their standard operating procedures, and develop cohesion amongst the Marines.

The training centered on all the intricacies involved with conducting raids, understanding the roles and responsibilities of the company’s platoons, and how to employ all available assets within the MEU’s capabilities to ensure mission success.

The intention of these raids is to attack an objective, complete the mission and leave before the enemy can react. The raid scenarios, carried out during both the day and night, were fraught with simulated versions of the peril Marines may encounter in real life.